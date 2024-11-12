Customs seize RM3.52 million worth of drugs in Pokok Sena

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Kedah Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 110 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth RM3.52 million in Kampung Tok Kun near Pokok Sena last Wednesday.

Its director, Nor Izah Abdul Latiff, said that based on intelligence findings, a team of JKDM enforcers, together with the elite Customs Operational Battle Force Response Assault (COBRA) team, identified the suspect’s multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) heading towards Jalan Kampung Tok Kun, Pokok Sena, at about 8.30 am.

“Realising that he was being tailed by our team, the suspect leapt from the moving vehicle and attempted to escape on foot into a nearby rubber plantation, but to no avail. He was apprehended.

“A search on the MPV found four large gunny sacks hidden in the rear of the vehicle, containing what we believed to be methamphetamine, but labelled as Chinese tea,“ she told a press conference here today.

Nor Izah said that the drugs were believed to be intended for the black market in the Klang Valley, and the syndicate’s modus operandi was likely to involve using rented luxury vehicles to fool the authorities.

She added that this seizure was the largest made by Kedah JKDM this year and the suspect has been remanded for 12 days beginning Dec 5 for further investigation.