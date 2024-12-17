Dewan Negara passes five bills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today passed three bills under the Prime Minister’s Department, namely the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Trustees (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Trustees (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Also approved were the Water Services Industry (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2024, under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, and the Ministry of Transport, respectively.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran, when winding up debate on the Legal Profession Bill, said the amendment to subsection 77(1) of the Legal Profession Act 1976 (Act 166) will enable the Bar Council to address and oversee various issues faced by young lawyers and pupils in recent years.

He said that these include low and unreasonable allowances or salaries, inadequate compensation for overtime work, and delays in reimbursing work-related travel expenses.

“Therefore, this amendment will improve working conditions, fostering fairer arrangements and practices for employers, lawyers, and pupils in chambers,” he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow.