Dewan Rakyat: Budget 2025 passes policy stage, moves to committee stage this week

KUALA LUMPUR: The debate on the Supply Bill 2025 continued at the committee stage in the fifth week of the Dewan Rakyat after it received majority support at the policy stage.

The Bill’s passage followed responses from 14 ministries this week, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Ministry of Finance.

During the policy-level winding-up, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek explained that the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) are no longer suitable for student assessment.

As a result, the Ministry of Education has decided not to reinstate UPSR and PT3, which were abolished in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and will instead enhance the Pendidikan Berasaskan Sekolah (PBS) system.

ALSO READ: Dewan Rakyat passes Supply Bill 2025 at policy level

Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the government is exploring nuclear energy as a potential future power source.

Chang stated that this initiative is part of efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Meanwhile, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated during his ministry’s winding-up that findings from an internal audit and a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into the RM43.9 million investment loss in FashionValet Sdn Bhd will be used to enhance governance at Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

The committee-stage debate on Budget 2025, along with responses from each ministry, is scheduled from Nov 13 to Dec 3.

As of this week, the Prime Minister’s Department, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Unity, and the Ministry of Economy have concluded their committee-level Budget 2025 debates.

ALSO READ: Govt to ensure corridor authorities’ role do not overlap

Budget 2025 is the largest in history, with an allocation of RM421 billion, and is strategically aligned with the MADANI Economic Framework.

Its focus is on attracting high-quality investments, driving business opportunities, implementing projects for public well-being, and ensuring the affordability of essential goods and services.

The third meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament runs for 35 days, from Oct 14 to Dec 12.