KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that Malaysia’s diversity should not undermine intercommunity relations but instead be harnessed as a source of strength to build a more prosperous and progressive nation.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, Anwar said this is in line with Malaysia’s coat or arms motto ‘Bersekutu Bertambah Mutu’ (Unity is Strength), chosen by the Father of Independence, who firmly believed that differences could enhance the nation’s strength.

The prime minister expressed his deep admiration for Tunku Abdul Rahman, noting that no individual in Malaysia’s history has been able to unite the hearts of all races as the country’s first Prime Minister did.

“Differences can divide and breed hatred, but Tunku Abdul Rahman believed from the very beginning that diversity could fortify our nation.

“He consistently championed national unity, first with the states of the Federation of Malaya, and later with Sabah and Sarawak, embracing the diversity of races and cultures... Tunku Abdul Rahman was truly one of the founding pillars of the country’s principles,” Anwar said.

Also present at the event were National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, and Tunku Abdul Rahman’s granddaughter, Datin Seri Sharifah Menyalara Hussein.

Anwar said the Tunku Abdul Rahman laid a crucial foundation in building the nation through several key principles that were still upheld today.

“Tunku Abdul Rahman established Malay as the official language, Islam as the religion of the Federation, the special privileges of the Malays and Bumiputera, as well as the sovereignty of the Malay Rulers, which must be preserved,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that while these principles were safeguarded, Tunku Abdul Rahman also practised inclusivity by considering all ethnicities and cultures in shaping Malaysia’s identity.

Notably, Anwar said Tunku Abdul Rahman also faced numerous challenges in defending the nation’s fundamental principles.

“This is something we must remember because, although what he (Tunku Abdul Rahman) fought for was generally accepted by the majority of the people, he was not spared from obstacles, criticism, opposition, and attempts to undermine and reject these principles,” he said.

As such, Anwar stressed that the people must continue to uphold the principles laid down by past leaders to ensure that Malaysia remained a united, progressive, and prosperous country.

He also urged the younger generation to better understand and appreciate the struggles of past leaders like Tunku Abdul Rahman in building a united and stable Malaysia.

In this regard, Anwar said the Tunku Abdul Rahman Memorial could serve as a platform not only to commemorate history but also to foster awareness and provide lessons to the people, particularly the current generation, about sacrifice and unity.