EC dismisses social media posters on Sabah election dates as false

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission has declared that posters circulating on social media claiming to show important dates for the 17th Sabah state election are completely false.

EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus confirmed that the commission has not made any official announcement regarding the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly or the setting of key election dates.

He emphasised that all election information including key dates such as the issuance of the writ, nomination day, and polling day will only be announced through the commission’s official channels.

The dissemination of false information is an irresponsible act that can create confusion among the public according to the EC secretary’s statement.

Legal action could be taken against anyone found spreading, sharing, or publishing false information under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and other applicable laws.

The EC urges the public to exercise caution and obtain accurate updates only from the commission’s official channels to avoid being misled by unauthentic information. – Bernama