Economy Ministry finalises RM880 million project proposals for Rasah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Economy Ministry is studying and finalising a list of 27 new development project proposals worth RM880.57 million for Rasah, Negeri Sembilan, under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Speaking on behalf of the Economy Ministry, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said each project application is being evaluated holistically based on socioeconomic impact, local needs, implementation capacity, and balanced regional development.

“This assessment also takes into account the country’s strategic priorities to ensure inclusive and sustainable development nationwide, public inclusion, value for money, and alignment with national priorities outlined in the 13MP,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) who wanted to know what are the projects worth RM50 million or more in his constituency under the 13MP as well as their selection criteria.

Hasbi said under the 12MP five-year rolling plan for 2025, the government has approved 334 development projects costing RM11.54 billion in Negeri Sembilan involving various ministries with an allocation of RM1.28 billion.

Of that, 28 development projects costing RM924.43 million have been approved specifically for the Rasah parliamentary constituency with an allocation of RM103.71 million.

“A total of 16 projects are at the pre-implementation stage while 12 projects are being implemented,” he said.

The projects include the upgrading project for the Malaysian Protective Security Training Centre Phase 2 (RM63.97 million), Hospital Tunku Jaafar mechanical and electrical upgrading works (RM172.26 million), Sungai Batang Labu flood mitigation plan (RM67.1 million), and procurement of medical and non-medical as well as information and communications technology equipment for the National Centre for Disease Control (RM178.02 million). – Bernama