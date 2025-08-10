Eda Ezrin and companions claim victimisation in Kelantan police probe

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police have verified that statements from Eda Ezrin, her husband, and a friend align in their allegations of being wronged.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that all three accused two acquaintances, a man and a woman, of victimising them.

“Police are actively searching for the two individuals named by Eda Ezrin, as they are already under surveillance for a drug-related case,” he said during a press conference at the Kelantan police headquarters.

On Aug 7, Eda Ezrin and five others, including her husband, were released by the Narathiwat Prison Court due to insufficient evidence from Thai prosecutors.

The court rejected the prosecution’s sixth request to extend the appeal deadline, leading to their release.

The group had been detained since Nov 1 last year over allegations of possessing 6,059 Yaba pills.

Following their repatriation to Kelantan last Thursday and Friday, police recorded their statements at the Rantau Panjang police station and Kelantan police headquarters. - Bernama