KOTA BHARU: Education is among the most effective approaches in the fight against drug abuse in the country, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said that based on observations and studies conducted, individuals with higher education are less likely to be involved in drug abuse.

“We already have the National Social Council that addresses this issue in a compressive manner...education remains the most crucial factor in preventing and eradicating drug abuse.

“If possible, we want to ensure as many children as possible receive the highest level of education so that they can secure employment.

“When a person is employed, they are more likely to be occupied with positive pursuits,” he said during the Bicara Qiadi session at the 2025 National Leadership Gathering, hosted by the Education Ministry’s Islamic Education Sector at Pantai Cahaya Bulan last night.

On June 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed concern over the rampant drug and vape abuse among youths, particularly young Malays, stressing that the matter needs a comprehensive solution involving various approaches, including counselling and religious outreach (dakwah).

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the meeting involving all religious agencies and institutions under the ministry regarding the issue of Sisters in Islam (SIS), Zulkifli said: “We’ve referred the matter to the minister’s office, (the outcome of the meeting) was positive because the discussion took into account a comprehensive perspective,” without explaining further.

On Thursday, a Federal Court panel, in a 3-1 majority decision, ruled that the fatwa issued by the Selangor Fatwa Committee in 2014, which the Selangor government subsequently gazetted, is valid but applies only to individuals, not to companies.

The court ruled that a fatwa cannot be enforced against an organisation such as SIS Forum, as it does not possess the capacity to profess or embrace any religion, which effectively allowed part of the appeal filed by SIS Forum and its co-founder, Zainah Mahfoozah Anwar, to nullify the 2014 fatwa which declared the group as deviant from Islamic teachings.