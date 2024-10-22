Efforts to eradicate extreme poverty among focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The current status of the government’s efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and the mechanisms used to determine the categories are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) will raise the matter with the Prime Minister during the Minister’s Question Time session.

Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) will ask the Prime Minister to outline the action plan under the reform agenda specifically for Government-Linked Companies (GLCs), Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs), and agencies to ensure a balance between corporate objectives and national socioeconomic responsibilities without compromising the viability, competitiveness, and resilience of Malaysia’s economy.

During the question-and-answer session, Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor) will ask the Education Minister to state the latest status of the book voucher distribution and the total allocation for the initiative.

Meanwhile, Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) will pose a question to the Plantation and Commodities Minister to outline strategic measures to boost palm oil production, given the current decline in output, which raises concerns that the palm oil industry may face challenges similar to those of rubber, unable to meet the country’s needs.

After the session, the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the policy level will resume at the sitting, which has entered its second day today.

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will be in session for 35 days, until Dec 12.

