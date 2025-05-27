Efforts underway to formally establish Media Council - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Efforts to formally establish the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) are currently underway, with an official announcement expected by the National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration on June 14.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the process will commence once the Malaysian Media Council Bill that was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 26 and the Dewan Negara on March 19 receives the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent and is officially gazetted.

“We expect to begin the process of officially establishing the Malaysian Media Council within the next few weeks, once the bill receives the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and is gazetted.

“It will take some time due to both administrative and financial aspects, which involve waiting for allocations from the Finance Ministry. Insya-Allah, we hope to have good news about the MMC by HAWANA,” he told reporters after the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa were also in attendance.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Fahmi previously said the establishment of the MMC, which has been approved by Parliament, is expected to begin functioning by mid-year.

The council will serve as a self-regulatory body to safeguard media freedom and uphold journalistic ethics, while also empowering the media industry in Malaysia.

In his speech earlier, Fahmi said HAWANA 2025 is not just a celebration but a platform to strengthen the media ecosystem and recognise the vital role played by journalists.

“It also aims to reinforce professionalism and responsible freedom of expression among media practitioners. As a curtain-raiser, a pre-launch for HAWANA will take place on June 3 at Wisma Bernama,” he said.

The highlight of HAWANA 2025 will take place on June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being the guest of honour. The event is expected to gather around 1,000 journalists from Malaysia and abroad.

Organised by the Communications Ministry with Bernama as the implementing agency, HAWANA 2025 will feature a variety of activities, including a Pesta Pantun on May 31, a pre-launch event with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3, and a media forum jointly hosted with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.