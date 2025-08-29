EKVE Section 1 opens after long delays, free tolls for a month, says PM Anwar

AMPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officiated the opening of Section 1 of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE), marking the completion of a 24-kilometre stretch from Sungai Long to Ampang after years of delays.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Anwar said he acknowledged the frustrations of residents who had long waited the highway’s completion, initially slated for 2021 but postponed several times.

“Residents kept asking me, when will this be finished? I pressed the Minister, I pressed the concessionaire, and Alhamdulillah, today Section 1 is finally ready,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced a one-month toll waiver for motorists using the EKVE, beginning 6.00 a.m. on August 30 until 11.59 p.m. on September 29, in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi described the project as a major milestone in Klang Valley’s road connectivity, noting that it forms part of the Kuala Lumpur Outer Ring Road (KLORR).

“The EKVE provides an alternative route connecting Sungai Long, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Hulu Langat and Ampang without forcing motorists into the city centre,” he said.

The newly opened section includes four interchanges and two rest areas in Hulu Langat equipped with surau, toilets, food trucks and RFID fitting centres.

Section 2, which will extend the highway to Ukay Perdana, is still under construction. Once complete, the EKVE will span 39 kilometres.