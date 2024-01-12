Elderly man found dead with stab wounds in Senai

KULAI: An elderly man was found dead with stab wounds in the living room of his house in Taman Bahagia, Senai, yesterday.

Kulai District Police Chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said they received information about the victim, who was found lying on the floor and covered in blood, from a member of the public at around 11.45 am.

“The 67-year-old local man lived alone in the house. An examination of his body revealed stab wounds, believed to have been inflicted with a sharp object.

“Nothing was stolen from the victim’s home, and we are still investigating the motive and cause of the incident. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged the public who have information about the incident to contact Investigating Officer ASP Nur Aniyah Ismail at 013-9792526 or the Kulai District Police Headquarters at 07-6632222.