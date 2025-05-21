Elephant encounter prompts caution on East-West Highway

IPOH: Small vehicles, including motorcyclists, are advised to avoid using the East-West Highway (JRTB) at night to minimise the risk of wild animal attacks, particularly elephants, along the route.

Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) Perak director Yusoff Shariff said elephant herds in the area are typically active at night as they search for food.

“Most reported elephant attacks happen from dusk until early morning, as that is when the herds are usually roaming for food. So, when road users travel on the JRTB during that time, encounters can be unavoidable.

“That is one of the main causes of such incidents. If possible, use the road during the day, as that’s when the elephants tend to rest,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Earlier, a man had a terrifying encounter when his car was attacked by a group of elephants while driving at Kilometre 11 of the Gerik–Jeli stretch of the JRTB at around 8.15 pm last night.

The incident was believed to have been triggered by a vehicle behind sounding its horn, which caused the three elephants to become aggressive.

Meanwhile, Yusoff also urged JRTB users not to provoke wild animals and to strictly follow the warning signs posted along the route.

“We advise road users not to honk, not to use high beams, and never to get out of their vehicles to take photos or attempt to feed the animals. These actions are extremely risky and could endanger lives.

“Always stay alert and obey all signage along the road. The JRTB is an active corridor for various wild animals, many of which are predators and pose a serious threat to human safety,” he said.