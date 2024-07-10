PETALING JAYA: Electric Vehicle (EV) owners should strictly follow the manufacturer’s manual to ensure safe operation and minimise the risk of fires, said Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department fire safety division director Datuk Khirudin Drahman Hussain.

“EV owners should avoid overcharging, monitor charging sessions and ensure that their vehicles are not exposed to extreme heat or debris. It can take from five to 24 hours to fully extinguish an EV fire, depending on the size of the battery (kWh) and the fire load involved.

“Due to ‘thermal runaway’, the high heat and rapid deflagration process make EV fires difficult to extinguish with regular ABC dry powder or water unless the vehicle is flooded with ice,” he said.

Khirudin added that currently, water and a special fire blanket are used to put out EV fires.

However, they are only meant to prevent the fire from spreading and not to extinguish it.

“Between January and September this year, there have been only four electric vehicle fires in Malaysia.”

He said one incident occurred during charging and three due to accidents, believed to be caused by “thermal runaway” at the point of EV battery storage.

Under the new fire safety guidelines, he said, electric vehicle charging bays must have an EV fire blanket at a strategic point or a fire command centre.

Khirudin said firefighters at strategic locations are undergoing training and exposure to EV fires and that handling them requires extra precautions and wearing full personal protective equipment with a set of breathing apparatus.

He said this is because EVs can produce or release toxic gasses compared with internal combustion engine vehicles due to the probable cause of “battery cell abuse”.

Khirudin also said fires involving EV batteries can lead to a vapour cloud explosion, with a 70% likelihood in basements or enclosed areas, ultimately producing highly toxic gases.

“Despite frequent warnings about fire dangers, many people believe it is a remote risk that only affects others. It’s important to be extra cautious and alert to prevent potential incidents,” he said.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Automotive Development Centre director Dr Mohd Azman Abas said EV battery technologies play an important role in determining the likelihood of a fire.

“While most electric vehicles currently use lithium-ion batteries, which offer high energy density and efficiency, they are also more susceptible to risks such as overheating, which can result in thermal runaway.”

However, Mohd Azman said the risk can be managed through how the battery is designed, managed and maintained as battery management systems play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling key battery parameters such as temperature, voltage and current.

“The system ensures that the battery operates safely during charging and discharging, helping to avoid overheating, overcharging, or short circuits.”

Mohd Azman said while the technology has improved significantly, researchers are exploring the integration of AI to enhance the system’s ability to predict and detect potential issues.

He said this would allow the system to identify patterns, signs of battery degradation or faults before they lead to failures, providing a higher level of safety by addressing problems proactively and making it more effective at preventing fire risks.

“Advancements in charging technology also have the potential to significantly reduce the risk of fire incidents in EVs, including the development of smarter charging infrastructure, automatic shut-off mechanism and wireless charging technology.”

Mohd Azman said while the Fire and Rescue Department has guidelines for preventing EV fires, their effectiveness relies on consistent enforcement, adherence to protocols by installers and regular maintenance of charging bays.