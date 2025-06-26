Ex-JKR director pleads not guilty to RM70k graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A former director of the Kuala Lumpur Public Works Department (JKR) has pleaded not guilty to five charges of accepting RM70,000 in gratification tied to a maintenance project. Datuk Ir Norman Md Rabani, 51, allegedly received the sum from an individual involved in a project connected to his official duties.

The offences reportedly occurred at a shopping mall here between August 10, 2024, and January 23, 2025. Norman faces charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin set August 20 for mention and granted Norman bail at RM20,000 with one surety. Additional conditions include surrendering his passport, monthly reporting to the MACC, and refraining from intimidating prosecution witnesses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natrah Fareha Rahmat led the prosecution, while Norman’s lawyer, Abdul Hakeem Aiman, highlighted his client’s responsibilities, including supporting four children in school and elderly parents.