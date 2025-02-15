Ex-Utusan Melayu journalist Muhammad Basir dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Utusan Melayu (M) Berhad journalist Muhammad Basir Abu Bakar died at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang near here today due to chronic health issues.

He was 45.

His sister, Siti Salha, 40, said that her brother, who suffered from heart disease, died at 6.45 pm.

“He was receiving treatment at the hospital due to pain and vomiting. Today marked his eighth day in hospital,” she told Bernama when contacted.

Siti Salha said her brother’s remains would be brought to the Taman Taming Jaya Mosque, Cheras at about 8 am tomorrow for prayers before being laid to rest at the Batu 10 Muslim cemetery.

Muhammad Basir is survived by three children aged between 10 and 15. His wife, former Utusan Group photographer Nor Azlina Jaafar passed away on Oct 17, 2023.