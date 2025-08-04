Express bus crashes into lorry and trailer on PLUS highway, driver injured

MELAKA: A lorry driver sustained serious leg injuries after an express bus carrying nine passengers collided with his vehicle and a trailer on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound early this morning. The accident occurred at Kilometre 220.5, involving three vehicles.

Fire Superintendent Zulkhairani Ramli, chief of Melaka Zone 2 Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed that the 23-year-old lorry driver was pinned to his seat, suffering injuries to his right leg. The incident happened around 1am, prompting an emergency response.

“The fire department received a distress call at 1.02 am, and a team of 10 personnel from the Alor Gajah Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched with one fire engine and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle,” he said.

The rescue team arrived at 1.22 am and found the express bus, lorry, and trailer involved in the collision. While the lorry driver was trapped, the 64-year-old bus driver, his passengers, and the 56-year-old trailer driver escaped unharmed.

The injured lorry driver was extricated within 15 minutes and taken to Rembau Hospital in Negeri Sembilan by the EMRS unit.

Preliminary reports suggest all three vehicles were traveling in the left lane before the crash. - Bernama