Fadhlina assures boarding schools remain safe amid bullying concerns

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has assured parents that all fully residential schools in Malaysia remain safe.

She emphasised the Ministry of Education’s commitment to strengthening safety measures for a secure learning environment.

“I want to assure parents that these schools remain safe and we are continuously strengthening safety measures and making improvements in all aspects,” she said.

Fadhlina addressed concerns following Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s claim that Sabah parents hesitate to enrol children due to bullying.

She spoke after handing mock cheques to 12 schools for autistic children at Sekolah Sinar Harapan.

Fadhlina noted that 72 fully residential schools nationwide remain popular among parents.

She stressed that addressing bullying requires collective effort, not just the ministry’s responsibility.

“At the ministry level, we have taken various measures to tackle bullying, including strengthening school SOPs and ensuring teacher presence during school hours,” she added.

Firm action, including suspension, will be taken against students guilty of bullying.

Offenders will undergo the “Bangkit Bermaruah” intervention programme, a community service initiative under district education offices.

The ministry is also enhancing school counsellors’ roles through training to identify at-risk students early.

This approach aims for more comprehensive bullying prevention and early intervention. - Bernama