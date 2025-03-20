FAMA ups coconut supply by 40% to meet Aidilfitri demand

GEORGE TOWN: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has increased the coconut supply by 30 to 40 per cent to meet the high demand ahead of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, said FAMA director-general Abdul Rashid Bahari.

He said the move is part of its proactive measures to ensure sufficient supply for domestic use during the festive season.

“The (coconut) supply is becoming more stable, and prices have dropped slightly by five to 10 per cent. Although the reduction is not significant, the important thing is ensuring a stable supply.

“...despite the current global supply constraints, we can still secure enough supply to meet the needs for Aidilfitri,” he told reporters at the launch of the Agrofiesta Aidilfitri 2025 here, which the Penang Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol officiated.

Abdul Rashid said coconuts were obtained from Sabah and Sarawak and imported from Indonesia.

“There are two types of imports: one facilitated by FAMA through its subsidiaries and existing import entrepreneurs. The other type involves manufacturers who process grated coconut, coconut powder, and packed coconut.

“Although Indonesia and Malaysia have high demand for coconuts, thanks to the longstanding cooperation between the two countries and experienced importers, we can still secure a stable supply,” he said.

He said FAMA is also offering special discounts for coconut milk and selling ingredients at lower prices at 42 special pre-Aidilfitri farmers’ markets starting March 29, which Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu will launch.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid said FAMA is targeting RM1 million in sales during the ninth edition of Agrofiesta Aidilfitri 2025 from Feb 28 to March 30.

He said the Agrofiesta Aidilfitri, which is being held at two shopping malls in Penang, features 40 local entrepreneurs and promotes food industry products, including traditional snacks, biscuits, and essential Aidilfitri items.

FAMA also presented the Agrobazaar K-Shoppe grants and Product Image and Packaging Improvement assistance totalling RM95,000 to 13 entrepreneurs at the event.