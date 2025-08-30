PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts excellent weather conditions for tomorrow’s National Day celebrations in Putrajaya.

MetMalaysia confirmed through a Facebook post that no adverse weather is expected during morning, afternoon, or evening events.

Putrajaya will host the 68th National Day celebration with an anticipated attendance exceeding 500,000 visitors.

Morning rain is forecast for nine states including Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, and Sabah along with the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sarawak, and Kuala Lumpur are expected to experience good weather conditions during the morning hours. – Bernama