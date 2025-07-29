Fire department defers to AGC over influencer brothers’ false report case

MARANG: The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) has deferred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) regarding the sentencing of motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin and his brother, Tengku Abdul Aziz, for lodging a false police report.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad stated that while public sentiment suggests the punishment was too lenient, the department respects the court’s decision.

The brothers were sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM1,500, a ruling that has drawn criticism for its perceived lightness given the potential harm to public trust.

“Some feel the punishment was too light, especially considering the damage to the credibility and safety risks posed by someone with influence.

But we have to respect the authorities with greater legal standing on the matter,“ Nor Hisham said after the closing ceremony of the National Firefighter Drill 2025 in Wakaf Tapai.

He added that although JBPM has its own legal provisions to act, the matter remains under police jurisdiction as the primary enforcement body.

Meanwhile, the AGC has filed an appeal against the Muar Magistrates’ Court’s decision, signalling dissatisfaction with the sentence.

In a separate incident, JBPM Perak has suspended a volunteer firefighter linked to a viral lewd video.

Nor Hisham clarified that the individual is not a full-time staff member but acknowledged the damage to the department’s reputation.

“It’s deeply disappointing when someone from our ranks engages in such behaviour. Yesterday, I reminded all state JBPM directors to remain vigilant against any actions that could damage the department’s image,“ he said. – Bernama