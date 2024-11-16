Fisheries Department records 826 arrests involving local fishing boats

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 826 arrests related to local fishing boats and vessels were made from Jan 1 to Oct 30 this year, according to the Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF).

Its director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said the arrests were made under 19 categories of offences outlined in the Fisheries Act 1985.

These included encroachments into fishing zones, violations of licence conditions, and also involved the seizure of nets and vessels.

The arrests were carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Marine Police Force. Additionally, 220 compounds totalling RM565,000 were issued, and 470 cases involved confiscations.

“We take this issue seriously and will continue to work with other agencies to curb encroachments and protect local fishermen’s livelihoods,“ Adnan said during the handover of 10 new high-speed patrol boats at Pulau Kambing here today.

The new boats, valued at RM15 million, will be deployed to six states; Kedah, Penang, Perak, Melaka, Johor, and Kelantan, to improve monitoring and surveillance of national waters.

The boats are equipped with advanced electronic systems and will complement the existing 86 assets responsible for safeguarding 600,000 square kilometres of Malaysian waters.

Adnan also highlighted concerns over foreign fishing vessel encroachments, which have impacted local fisheries.

Between 2020 and 2023, DOF recorded 428 cases of foreign vessel encroachments, with estimated losses of RM823.88 million.

“We aim to address this issue to ensure the sustainability of local fisheries and protect national revenue,” he said.