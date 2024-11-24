Fisherman drowns while searching for crab and bait near Klang Jetty

SHAH ALAM: A fisherman drowned yesterday after reportedly falling into a river while searching for crabs and fish bait near the Pengkalan Sayang Disayang jetty in Kampung Rantau Panjang, Klang.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar stated that a report on the incident was received at 10.49 am.

A team of officers and personnel from the Klang Utara Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the location.

“The victim, a 53-year-old local man, is believed to have fallen from a boat and was retrieved five to ten metres from the riverbank around 1 pm today.

“He was believed to be alone, searching for crabs and fish bait,” he said in a statement today.