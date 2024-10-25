Five men plead not guilty to armed gang-robbery charge

KLANG: Five men including a person with disabilities (PwD) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing armed gang robbery at a businessman’s house early this month.

M. Linggeshwaran, 23; P.S Tamil Kumaran, 38; G. Siva, 33; R. Thamilarasan, 33, and S. Nagen, 28, made the plea before Judge Sharifah Hascindie Syed Omar.

They were jointly charged with committing the robbery when armed with machetes at a property belonging to a 54-year-old man in Pandamaran, Port Klang at 6.16am last Oct 3 and fled with prayer idols worth RM74,500,

The charge, framed under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping upon conviction.

They were allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety each and ordered to report themselves at a nearby police station once a month and to not intimidate witnesses.

The court set Jan 8 next year for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Annur Athirah Amran while lawyers Reenajit Kaur Golen represented Linggeshwaran, SK Loges Kesavan for Tamil Kumaran, who lost sight of his right eye in an accident in 2021, and Nagen and Mohamad Fauzi Abdul Samad represented Siva and Thamilarasan.