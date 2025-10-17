Flash floods force evacuation of over 260 in Saratok

SARATOK: Emergency responders evacuated more than 260 individuals—including approximately 100 students and staff members, plus 164 longhouse residents—after flash floods struck this remote district at midday.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, rescue operations commenced immediately once teams received alerts about people trapped by floodwaters reaching one meter in depth.

SK Ng Atoi school experienced severe flooding following a period of heavy rainfall. Emergency crews successfully evacuated all students, teaching staff, and school personnel, transporting them to safer ground.

Nearby, Rumah Ason longhouse also faced inundation from the rapidly rising waters. All residents inside the structure were safely evacuated and relocated to temporary shelter facilities, the department confirmed in its official statement.

Emergency teams remain deployed in the area, conducting assessments of other educational institutions and residential areas that may be affected.

This latest weather event marks another challenging period for Sarawak, which experienced significant flooding in the Belaga and Kapit districts just three weeks prior.