BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has directed that work to construct Bailey bridges along routes that have been disconnected in flood-hit areas nationwide be expedited.

Ahmad Zahid, also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Public Works Department (JKR) have sufficient stock for the construction of Bailey bridges in the affected areas.

“I will seek the cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Engineers Corps as well as the state and district JKR to take immediate action (on the construction of Bailey bridges) as there is a need to send aid (to) the residents and for rescue operations.

“Permanent bridges will be built to replace the Bailey bridges and NADMA has sufficient allocation, along with JKR and the ICU (Implementation Coordination Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department), to rebuild these bridges, especially those in rural areas,” he told a media conference here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, officiated the launch of the Perak Sejahtera Social One Stop Centre (OSC) Programme for the Bagan Datuk district, which was also attended by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said he instructed that work on the construction of the Bailey bridges be carried out within 48 hours in the flood-hit areas.

“I have done this before when the route between Segamat (Johor) and Rompin (Pahang) was cut off. The Bailey bridge was built within 72 hours and we had a simulation for its construction with the cooperation of the military engineers and JKR.

“So far, from the information I received, about seven locations (have been identified for the construction of Bailey bridges nationwide) and, Insya-Allah, there are sufficient assets for the Bailey bridges,” he said.

In addition, he said the Malaysian Meteorological Department has provided data a week in advance before the monsoon surge and rainfall increase, thus, enabling the country to better prepare for floods, including evacuating victims to temporary evacuation centres earlier.

“I would like to advise all flood victims to be patient at their respective relief centres.

“However, due to the sudden spike in the number of flood victims, I have directed the state and district disaster management committees to open new centres even if they are not registered, to accommodate the evacuation needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, in his speech at the event today, said Bagan Datuk is the ninth district where the OSC Programme has been launched.

“Surely, the people of Bagan Datuk, who need services from various departments and agencies, are very grateful to the Menteri Besar (Saarani) for his concern towards this district.

“For me, this programme is very good as it not only serves the people at the grassroots level but, at the same time, also solves basic personal and family issues for the people in Perak, especially those in the hardcore poor household category,” he said.