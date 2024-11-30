KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims housed relief centres has risen to 146,611 tonight compared to 142,684 earlier today, with Kelantan continuing to record the highest number of evacuees.

Meanwhile, flood situations in three states—Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor—have shown a decline in the number of victims as of 8 pm tonight.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees in 285 centres has reached 93,158 from 28,830 families compared to 91,279 earlier today.

According to the ‘Info Bencana’ portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Pasir Mas remains the district with the highest number of victims at 27,829, followed by Tumpat (16,390), Kota Bharu (13,754), Pasir Puteh (9,466), and Kuala Krai (6,951).

Other affected areas include Bachok with 6,634 victims; Machang (6,075); Tanah Merah (5,334); Jeli (737); and Gua Musang (27).

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal recorded seven major rivers exceeding danger levels, although their water levels are decreasing. These include Sungai Kelantan at Kusial Baru (17.92 metres) and Kusial (17.93 metres), Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang (11.20 metres), Sungai Kelantan at Tambatan Diraja (5.52 metres), Sungai Golok at Tumpat (4.24 metres), Sungai Melor at Bachok (9.24 metres), and Sungai Semerak at Pasir Puteh (4.10 metres).

READ MORE: Over 140,000 evacuated as floods worsen

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees continues to rise, reaching 41,409 tonight compared to 39,954 earlier. Besut remains the worst-affected district, with 15,984 victims from 4,260 families placed in 121 relief centres.

Evacuees in Hulu Terengganu total 6,652 in 62 centres; Setiu (6,470 in 50 centres); Dungun (5,776 in 41 centres); Kuala Terengganu (2,243 in eight centres); Kemaman (2,277 in 14 centres); Kuala Nerus (1,214 in seven centres); and Marang (793 in eight centres).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, while visiting families affected by a landslide in Kampung Bukit Apit near Ajil, Hulu Terengganu, this afternoon, instructed authorities to intensify monitoring of high-risk areas on slopes and hillsides to prevent landslides during the Northeast Monsoon.

In KEDAH, the state’s Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain reported that the number of flood victims had risen to 8,580 from 2,622 families, up from 8,252 from 2,514 families earlier today.

Victims are sheltered in 52 relief centres, with Kubang Pasu housing 2,693 evacuees in 16 centres; Kota Setar (2,820 in 12 centres); Padang Terap (1,186 in nine centres); Sik (1,087 in eight centres); Pokok Sena (594 in four centres); Kuala Muda (182 in two centres); and Baling (18 in one centres).

In JOHOR, flood victims increased to 507 at 8 pm tonight compared to 449 earlier, with Tangkak recording the highest number at 311, housed in three relief centres, namely SK Bukit Rahmat, Sekolah Agama Bandar, and SK Abdullah.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said another affected district is Segamat, with 196 victims in nine relief centres.

Three rivers, namely Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Seri Ma’mor, Tangkak; Sungai Lenik at Ladang Cha’ah, Batu Pahat; and Sungai Kahang at Kampung Contoh, Kluang, are reported to be at danger levels.

In MELAKA, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims had increased to 293 from 98 families as of 8 pm, compared to 198 from 54 families at 4 pm.

All affected victims are from 32 locations, namely in Melaka Tengah (111 victims placed at SK Krubong); Alor Gajah (36 victims at Japerun Durian Tunggal and SK Ayer Jernih); and Jasin (146 victims at SK Parit Penghulu and SK Seri Mendapat).

In PERLIS, state MCDF director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said that the number of evacuees had decreased to 224 from 60 families tonight compared to 243 from 65 families earlier. Currently, 83 victims remain at SK Arau in Arau, while 141 are at Dewan Warisan, Kangar.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the JKM Bencana Info portal reported a decrease in flood victims at 13 relief centres across three districts—Tampin, Jempol, and Kuala Pilah—to 1,985 from 569 families, down from 2,007 from 573 families earlier.

In SELANGOR, flood conditions in Meru, Klang, have shown improvement, with victims decreasing to 229 from 57 families, compared to 302 earlier. Only one relief centre at SK Sungai Binjai remains operational.