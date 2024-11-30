Over 140,000 evacuated as floods worsen

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in several states has worsened, with the number of evacuees rising to 142,684 this evening, and four fatalities have been reported so far.

The first casualty of the flood was Tuan Jusoh Tuan Hassan, 66, from Kampung Pinang, Besut, Terengganu, who was found drowned on Nov 28.

Two more deaths were reported from the landslide tragedy in Kampung Bukit Apit, Ajil, Hulu Terengganu yesterday. The victims were identified as Puteri Sajidah Azman, 16, and her sister, Siti Fatimah, 13.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old boy drowned after falling into floodwaters at his house in Kampung Cherang Melintang, Tumpat, on Thursday.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees rose to 91,279 from 28,263 families as of 3.30 pm today, up from 80,640 this morning, with all taking shelter in 288 relief centres (PPS).

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, Pasir Mas remained the worst-hit district with 27,845 evacuees, followed by Tumpat (15,636), Kota Bharu (13,271), Pasir Puteh (8,943), Bachok (6,634), Kuala Krai (6,591), Machang (6,042), Tanah Merah (5,284), Jeli (1,005), and Gua Musang (27).

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that water levels in seven major rivers remained above the danger level but were showing a downward trend.

The rivers are Sungai Kelantan in Kusial Baru (18.31m), Sungai Kelantan in Kusial (18.36m), Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang (11.22m), Sungai Kelantan at Tambatan Diraja (5.63m), Sungai Golok in Tumpat (4.26m), Sungai Melor in Bachok (9.33m), and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh (4.19m).

In TERENGGANU, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) secretariat said that 39,954 people had been relocated to PPS in eight districts as of 4 pm, an increase from 35,124 people this morning.

In Kuala Terengganu, 1,451 evacuees from 360 families were taking shelter in five PPS, while in Besut, 15,675 people from 4,149 families were relocated to 121 PPS.

In Marang, 770 evacuees from 199 families were accommodated in eight PPS, Hulu Terengganu (6,606 evacuees from 2,094 families in 65 PPS), Kemaman (2,501 evacuees from 677 families in 20 PPS), Setiu (6,683 evacuees from 1,774 families in 52 PPS), and Kuala Nerus (958 evacuees from 254 families in six PPS).

According to the infobanjir.water.gov.my portal, water levels at 10 stations have surpassed the danger level, including at Parit Utama Padang Kemunting (F1) in Kuala Nerus; Sungai Marang at Pengkalan Berangan Bridge (F2) in Marang; Sungai Terengganu at Terengganu Museum (F1) in Kuala Terengganu; Sungai Setiu at Permaisuri Bridge (F2) in Setiu; Sungai Terengganu at Rumah Pam (F1) in Kuala Terengganu; and Sungai Dungun at Jerangau Bridge in Dungun.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees has increased to 449 this evening, up from 425 in the morning. Tangkak recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 311 people from 94 families who are being sheltered in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Rahmat, Sekolah Agama Bandar, and SK Abdullah.

Another affected district is Segamat, where 138 evacuees from 41 families have been placed in seven PPS, namely Balai Raya Kampung Paya Lebar, Balai Raya Kampung Bukit Tunggal, Balai Raya Kampung Jabi, Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek, Balai Raya Kampung Awat and Balai Islam Kampung Gubah.

State Disaster Management Committee Chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, reported that three roads in Kluang were flooded. Jalan Queen Cattle remains passable for all vehicles, while the road near the Kahang Timur intersection is accessible only to heavy vehicles.

Three rivers, namely Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Ma’mor, Tangkak; Sungai Lenik in Ladang Cha’ah, Batu Pahat; and Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang, are reported to have reached danger levels.

In KEDAH, Baling has become the latest district affected by floods, joining Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Padang Terap, Sik, Pokok Sena, and Kuala Muda.

The number of evacuees in 52 PPS in the state has risen to 8,252 from 2,514 families, compared to 7,911 from 2,420 families this morning, as of 4 pm.

Meanwhile, PLUS Malaysia announced in a statement that the route from Jitra to Hutan Kampung has been temporarily closed due to flooding since 10 pm yesterday, with vehicles heading north being diverted via the Alor Setar Utara interchange and re-entering the highway at the Jitra Selatan interchange.

In PERLIS, the flood situation is improving as two PPS, namely at Guar Nangka in Arau and SK Titi Tinggi in Padang Besar, were closed this evening, bringing the number of evacuees down to 243 people from 65 families, compared to 520 people from 149 families this morning.

According to Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, the two PPS still operating were SK Arau in Arau, sheltering 101 evacuees, and Dewan Warisan in Kangar, where 142 people were taking shelter.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the JKM Info Bencana website reported that the number of evacuees decreased to 2,007 people from 573 families, sheltered in 14 PPS across Kuala Pilah, Tampin, and Jempol.

A similar downward trend has been reported in MELAKA, where only 198 people from 54 families remain in six PPS as of 4 pm, compared to 229 people from 63 families this morning.

In SELANGOR, the JKM Info Bencana portal reported that only one PPS, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Binjai, was still operating, housing 302 evacuees from 75 families, down from 473 victims earlier this morning

In PERAK, the PPS at SK Parit Haji Aman in Kerian was closed at 3 pm, with all 20 evacuees from seven families allowed to return to their homes after the affected areas, Kampung Parit Ali Kalang and Kampung Parit Air Itam 2, were declared safe.

