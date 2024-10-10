Floods: More people displaced in Kedah, Perlis

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kedah and Perlis increased this morning, while Johor and Perak saw a slight decrease in the number of evacuees.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims rose to 3,503 people from 1,141 families as of 8 am today, compared to 2,771 people from 924 families last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said in a statement that all victims were placed in 23 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) across the districts of Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, and Pendang.

Kubang Pasu recorded the highest number of victims, with 1,324 people from 459 families in nine PPS, followed by Kota Setar with 1,197 people from 373 families in eight PPS. Pokok Sena had 549 people from 195 families in four PPS, while Pendang had 433 people from 114 families in two PPS.

In Perlis, the number of flood victims increased to 773 people from 245 families as of 8 am today, compared to 696 victims from 208 families last night.

Perlis APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said all victims are now housed in six PPS, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sena, SK Bintong, and Kangar Vocational College in Kangar, as well as SK Kubang Gajah, SK Guar Nangka, and SK Arau in Arau.

“Among the affected villages are Kampung Tok Kandang, Kampung Bakau, Kampung Belanga Pudak, and Kampung Repoh in Kangar, while in Arau, Kampung Kubang Gajah, Kampung Gial, Kampung Banggol Sena, Kampung Banat, and Kampung Behor Gelam are impacted,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Johor, the number of victims decreased to 111 people from 30 families as of 8 am today, compared to 150 victims from 42 families last night.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all victims are still housed in four PPS in three districts affected by the disaster.

“Two PPS remain open in Pontian, namely SK Seri Anom and SK Parit Markom, while one each is open at SK Sungai Linau in Kluang and SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat,” he said in a statement, adding that Sungai Sembrong at Parit Batu 2, Sembrong, Batu Pahat is at the warning level.

In Perak, the JPBN Secretariat reported a slight decrease in the number of flood victims this morning to 136 people from 40 families, compared to 137 people from 40 families last night at two PPS in the Kerian district.

“Some 71 people from 20 families are sheltered at PPS SK Changkat Lobak, while PPS SK Parit Haji Aman, Bagan Serai houses 65 people from 20 families,“ the secretariat said.