Floods: Three LHDN offices in Kedah temporarily closed

PUTRAJAYA: Three Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) offices in Kedah have been temporarily closed starting today due to the worsening flood situation in the state.

In a statement, LHDN said that the offices affected are the LHDN offices in Alor Setar, UTC Alor Setar and the satellite office in Kubang Pasu.

“These LHDN offices will only reopen once the situation has returned to normal and safe, and after approval from the relevant authorities,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, the statement added that several LHDN offices in Kelantan, including the Kota Bharu office and satellite offices in Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai, which had previously been closed due to the latest flood disaster, have resumed operations today.

Given the current unpredictable weather and dangerous flood conditions, LHDN advises the public to carry out LHDN-related transactions online via the official HASiL portal at www.hasil.gov.my.

“Therefore, LHDN advises people living in flood-prone areas to make early preparations, remain cautious, and ensure their safety while following the instructions of the authorities,“ the statement said.

LHDN also stated that any inquiries or feedback could be made via the hotline at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1000 (international), HASiL Live Chat, or the link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/Public/.

In ALOR SETAR, the Kedah branch of the National Registration Department (JPN) in an official post on its Facebook page also announced the temporary closure of its Kedah Headquarters today due to the ongoing flood disaster.

Additionally, observations by Bernama on several Facebook pages of state departments and agencies located in the Anak Bukit area revealed that notices regarding the temporary closure of offices had been issued due to the flood disaster in the Kota Setar district.