Foreigner caught using fake Malaysian driving licence for luxury car

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign national was caught driving a luxury car using a suspected fake Malaysian driving licence during the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) Ops Luxury 3.0.

The operation, which ended yesterday, revealed multiple offences involving nine foreigners driving high-end vehicles.

JPJ Senior Enforcement Director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan confirmed the foreigner from a South Asian country was found with a counterfeit licence.

He stated that further investigations will determine how the fake document was obtained.

“We do not rule out the possibility of a syndicate forging the document, and a thorough investigation from various aspects will be carried out,“ he said at a press conference.

All nine foreigners were issued summonses for offences including driving without insurance and expired road tax.

Muhammad Kifli added that JPJ will collaborate with the Immigration Department and other agencies to probe the case.

He emphasised that no leniency will be shown to traffic offenders, regardless of nationality.

Ops Luxury 3.0 targeted luxury vehicles involved in traffic violations, resulting in the seizure of 104 cars, including Ferraris, Range Rovers, and Porsches.

The operation, which began last Thursday, involved both local and foreign drivers. – Bernama