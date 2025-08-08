Former Muda sec-gen freed over charge regarding LCS protest rally

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court acquitted former Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi over charges linked to a 2022 protest rally on the littoral combat ship (LCS) issue.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan ordered his release after the prosecution applied to withdraw the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Wahidah Mohamad cited the Federal Court’s ruling that Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 was unconstitutional.

“The court ordered the accused’s discharge after considering submissions and the Federal Court’s decision,“ said Magistrate Farah Nabihah.

The RM4,000 bail posted by Amir Hariri was also ordered to be returned.

Lawyer Rajsurian Pillai represented Amir Hariri during the proceedings.

On July 1, the Federal Court declared Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act invalid for penalising organisers who failed to notify police five days before an assembly.

The case was remitted to the High Court for resolution, but no re-prosecution order was issued.

Amir Hariri had been charged under Section 9(1) for allegedly failing to inform police before the August 14, 2022, rally near Sogo Complex.

Conviction under the provision carried a maximum RM10,000 fine. - Bernamapix