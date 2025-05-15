Fresh grads lament wages failing to match living costs

PETALING JAYA: Despite years of escalating living costs, Malaysian graduates feel their salaries have failed to keep up, leaving little room for savings or long-term planning.

With starting salaries ranging between RM2,000 and RM3,000, many young workers find it hard to meet basic expenses, raising concerns about the fairness of their wages.

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants affiliate Puteri, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that she expected a higher salary upon graduating, given the country’s improving economy and her professional qualifications.

She said employers must recognise the value of diverse talent, offer fair pay based on skills and invest in training to foster growth.

She also called for government policies that promote job creation, skill development and fair labour standards, which should be reviewed and updated regularly.

Puteri also revealed that she has considered working overseas in pursuit of better pay, citing that employers abroad often place a higher value on their employees.

Similarly, 26-year-old finance executive Nur Nafisah Hamdan said her salary has shaped her lifestyle choices.

“With my current pay, I have adjusted by preparing home-cooked meals during the week and limiting spending on dining out or takeaways. As for rent, I have opted for an older, more affordable house, although it is not in my preferred location.”

“The reality is harsh for many fresh graduates as their pay does not align with the cost of living in urban areas. Most job offers are based on the government’s minimum salary, which is RM1,700.”

Nafisah urged employers to ensure salaries reflect job requirements and contribute to a healthy working environment.

“Promotions and salary increments matter financially and for employee morale.”

For journalist Nurul Haifaa Abdul Halim, 26, her salary is enough for the time being but with her wedding planned for the end of the year, she is starting to worry about future financial commitments.

“True financial stability still feels out of reach. My savings are modest and often used for emergencies,” she said.

“My salary of RM2,700 to RM3,000 is just enough to manage my expenses since I live with my family but it may fall short once I take on more responsibilities after getting married.

“Buying a house seems unrealistic and even planning my wedding has made me reconsider due to the high costs.”

She believes Malaysia’s education system needs to shift towards developing skills that align with industry demands while employers must offer fairer pay to fresh graduates.

“Employers need to stop taking advantage of fresh graduates and start giving us real opportunities. Enough with hiring only those with experience,” she said.

She expressed hope that the government would intervene to control the cost of living and create policies that support youths in building a sustainable future.

theSun reported yesterday that Malaysia’s minimum wage revisions have not kept pace with rising costs, negatively affecting low and middle-income households.

Economists argue that the country’s focus on capital growth and low investment in research and development have hindered progress towards becoming a high-wage economy.