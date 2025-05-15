FRU truck crash: Lorry company owner to be called soon to assist investigation

TELUK INTAN: The owner of the lorry company transporting gravel stones which crashed into a truck carrying Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel, along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, last Tuesday, which claimed nine lives, will be called in soon to assist with the investigation.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the truck company owner will be summoned soon to record a statement.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation. We will look at this investigation from all angles, namely human negligence, technical issues involving vehicles and environmental issues.

“MIROS (Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research), the Road Transport Department, PUSPAKOM (Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre), and other relevant agencies have begun investigations from various angles at the accident site,” he told reporters after the disposal of ketum crop operation in Labu Kubong, today.

Yesterday, Bakri reportedly said that more than 60 individuals will be called to have their statements recorded to assist in the investigation, including FRU personnel who were at the scene, and the owner of the lorry company transporting gravel stones involved in the accident.

In the 8.50 am incident on Tuesday, a truck carrying 18 Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel from Unit 5, Sungai Senam, Ipoh, was involved in a collision with a lorry loaded with gravel stones while returning from an assignment in Teluk Intan, resulting in nine fatalities.