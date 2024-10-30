GISBH CEO, wife file habeas corpus seeking immediate release

JOHOR BAHRU: GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) CEO Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali and his wife, Azura Md Yusof, charged with involvement in an organised crime group, have filed a habeas corpus application seeking immediate release.

The application also included Mohamad Suhaimi Mohd Sani, 28, Ikhwan Cafe manager in Kluang, currently detained under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

The three applicants requested a writ of habeas corpus from the High Court here to release them from what they claim is unlawful detention by the respondents.

The couple, aged 68 and 57, also facing charges under SOSMA, filed the application at the High Court here through their lawyer, Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin, who represents all three applicants.

Nasiruddin and Azura named the Minister of Home Affairs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Public Prosecutor, the Director of Prisons for Selangor and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, and the Government of Malaysia as the first through fifth respondents.

Whereas, Mohamad Suhaimi named the Minister of Home Affairs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Government of Malaysia as the first through third respondents.

Earlier, High Court Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar scheduled Dec 4 for the hearing of the habeas corpus application.

Federal Counsel Mohamad Firdaus Sadani Ali is representing all the respondents, while the three applicants are represented by lawyers Rosli Kamaruddin, Najib Zakaria, Dorina Abdullah, Boestamam Ahmad, and Muhammad Zahir Rosli.

Also present at the proceedings were observing lawyers from the Bar Council, R. Jayabalan, Fadhil Ihsan Mohamad Hassan, and Khairul Azwad Sariman.

On Oct 23, Nasiruddin and 21 of his followers were charged in the Selayang Sessions Court, Kuala Lumpur, with being members of the organised crime group GISBH since 2020, under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code.

No plea was recorded from them, as the case, which is under SOSMA, falls within the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Suhaimi is expected to be charged in the Kota Tinggi Court this afternoon under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.