PUTRAJAYA: More than 30 other individuals associated with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) are still being investigated, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said that 22 individuals out of the 60 previously detained were charged in the Selayang Sessions Court today.

“We arrested approximately 60 people under SOSMA. After that, we worked with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), and with the evidence we had, we were able to charge 22 individuals.

“The remaining detainees under SOSMA, whose investigations are not yet complete, will continue to be investigated. The duration of detention under SOSMA is long,“ he said after attending the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry (KDN) here today.

Asked if all the remaining detainees would be charged in court, Razarudin did not rule out the possibility.

He added that police were also still tracking down any remaining members or individuals associated with GISBH.

Meanwhile, he said police would investigate allegations that parties were ‘monitoring’ shelters housing children rescued during Op Global, which involved GISBH.

Razarudin said they would obtain detailed information about it since several such shelters exist nationwide.

On Oct 16, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri revealed the matter. However, her ministry could not confirm whether the act was committed by the child’s parents or unrelated parties.

Some 560 children are residing in shelters after the Social Welfare Department (JKM) secured a two-month temporary custody order from the court.