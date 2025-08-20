Government official arrested for bribery and sponsored trips by MACC

PUTRAJAYA: A principal assistant director at a government department has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The arrest relates to suspicions of soliciting bribes and receiving sponsorships for overseas trips. The individual is in his forties and was taken into custody yesterday evening. He was apprehended while giving a statement at the Putrajaya MACC office.

A four day remand order was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin this morning. The order follows an application by the MACC to facilitate further investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the suspect solicited and accepted sponsorships from various companies and individuals. These sponsorships were used to finance his trips to several overseas destinations.

The timeframe for these activities spans from March 2023 to January 2025. The trips were connected to the Dubai Orchid Export Farm Project. This project is estimated to be worth RM125 million. The total value of the sponsored trips is said to exceed RM50,000.

Putrajaya MACC director Azizul Ahmad Sarkawi confirmed the arrest. He stated the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. In a separate and unrelated case, a female insurance agent was also remanded. Her arrest is for involvement in a fake investment scheme.

The scheme is alleged to have deceived 22 investors out of RM21 million. The suspect, also in her forties, was arrested at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya. She has been remanded for five days until August 24. Preliminary investigations show the funds were never received by the cooperative involved. Investors were instead given fake investment certificates.

This second case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama