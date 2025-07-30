Govt tightens campus safety rules after Cyberjaya murder

PETALING JAYA: The Higher Education Ministry has moved to tighten safety regulations across all public and private universities nationwide following the murder of a female student at a private university dormitory in Cyberjaya.

In a written parliamentary reply yesterday, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the ministry is committed to ensuring that institutions of higher learning provide a safe and conducive environment for students, both on and off campus.

Zambry noted that under the Private Higher Educational Institutions Act 1996 (Act 555), the chief executive of every private university is responsible for overseeing student welfare, discipline, administration, and academic affairs in an orderly and accountable manner.

“To enhance safety standards, the ministry has begun enforcing two existing guidelines — the Off-Campus Student Management Guidelines introduced in 2021, and the Private Higher Education Institutions Premises Standards and Guidelines issued in 2023.

“These frameworks serve as references for all institutions to improve the safety and comfort of student accommodation, particularly for those residing off-campus.”

Following the incident, the ministry has instructed all institutions to fully implement the guidelines.

It has also proposed the establishment of structured Off-Campus Student Management Units at larger institutions, or the appointment of dedicated officers to handle student housing matters in smaller campuses.

In addition, institutions are encouraged to engage regularly with community stakeholders such as Rukun Tetangga, community crime watch groups, joint management bodies, and the police to strengthen monitoring and security.

Zambry said the ministry recommends that off-campus student housing be managed on a block basis to avoid mixed occupancy with the general public, as this would make it easier to monitor and respond to potential threats.

He added that additional safety measures are being taken, including improving lighting in high-risk areas, increasing the number of CCTV installations, hiring more security personnel, and mapping out accommodation areas with elevated safety risks.

“To ensure ongoing compliance, the ministry will intensify periodic inspections and audits, and take enforcement action against any institution that fails to meet the required standards.

“Student welfare is a shared responsibility involving the ministry, campus administrators, enforcement agencies, and local communities – and the government will not compromise on matters of student safety.”