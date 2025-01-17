PETALING JAYA: A grocery chain recently issued an apology after a customer called its Bangsar branch out for alleged nonchalance of their staff upon discovery of a cockroach crawling on its baked goods.

On Thursday (Jan 16), the chain issued an apology regarding the incident and said to have immediately shut down the baked goods section and taken the necessary actions to ensure hygiene and safety standards.

The grocery chain shut down the bakery section with immediate effect and conducted a “comprehensive pest control and deep cleaning” process, encompassing all bakery areas including the equipment and display units.

The supermarket chain assured that all bakery products on display that day have been disposed of.

“The bakery will remain closed until our internal audit team has conducted a thorough inspection and confirmed that all necessary measures have been implemented to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and safety,” the grocery chain said in a statement.

Earlier on the same day, a woman allegedly spotted a cockroach crawling on baked goods in the supermarket.

Taking to Facebook, Wendy Kendall said she was about to get a loaf of bread when she spotted a cockroach “strolling over and around the bread”.

Kendall immediately rushed towards one of the store workers for help but the staff failed to understand her complains.

She then managed to grab the attention of another worker who managed to catch the insect.

However, Kendall claimed she did not see the staff taking further action following that, prompting her to call the floor manager.

The manager allegedly told her that he would “deal with it” but when she went back to check the baked goods section, she saw no changes made at the section.

Later, Wendy got the supervisor to try and do something about the issue, which was still not resolved before calling the floor manager once more who also did nothing, except expressing “surprise” at her anger towards the situation.