Health Minister honours nurses as core of healthcare system

KUALA LUMPUR: Nursing is not just a profession – it is the lifeblood of the nation’s healthcare system, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In conjunction with International Nurses Day today, Dr Dzulkefly expressed his heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices, dedication, and compassion shown by nurses, while praying that they continue to be blessed with strength and grace.

“I know that behind the smiles you give to patients lies untold exhaustion. Behind the white uniform is someone strong, patient, and always ready to lend a hand without expecting anything in return.

“Without you, there is no care, no recovery,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Dzulkefly said this year’s Nurses Day theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies”, is more than just a slogan, it serves as a reminder that caring for the welfare of nurses is key to securing the future of the people.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in a Facebook post said this year’s theme highlights the importance of nurses’ welfare and support, not only for a sustainable healthcare system but also for the country’s economic growth and stability.

“Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare sector - they care for the sick, uplift the weak, and are always present during the most challenging moments,“ the post read.

As such, appreciation and recognition must be extended to nurses nationwide for their unwavering commitment to continuous healthcare services, while also acknowledging the significant economic impact of a strong healthcare system with universal coverage.

“Thank you to all nurses for your sacrifice and loyalty. You are all invaluable assets to Malaysian society,“ the post added.