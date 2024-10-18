Heavy vehicle, motorcycle lanes at Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza to close for three days

KUALA LUMPUR: The extreme left lane for heavy vehicles and motorcycle lane at Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza entrance lane (Southbound/Alor Setar) will be closed for three days starting 9 pm on Oct 21 to 6 am, Oct 24.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) announced the closure in a statement to enable road maintenance work at the Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway and to help ease highway users.

During that period, heavy and wide vehicle users are advised to use the alternative route to Alor Setar via federal or state alternative roads while motorcycle users will be diverted to the light vehicle lane.

“Highway users are also advised to obey all traffic signs and instructions issued by PLUS occasionally when passing through the affected area.

“Highway users can also get the latest traffic information through the Virtual Assistant - PUTRI, the X@plustrafik Application, electronic signs (VMS) in selected locations or contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 if they want to get help in the event of an emergency, ” according to the statement.