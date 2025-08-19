Home Ministry clears 19,205 PR application backlog in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry has successfully cleared a backlog of 19,205 permanent residency entry permit applications accumulated between 2013 and 2023.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the completion of this process by a special task force under the Immigration Department.

Out of the total backlog, 15,081 applications were approved while 4,124 were rejected.

For 2024, a total of 2,575 new applications have been recorded, with all expected to be resolved by the end of August.

Saifuddin added that 1,900 applications were received as of June this year.

He has instructed officers at the Home Ministry and the National Registration Department to finalise these by September.

“This enables us to process an average of 300 new entry permit applications per month,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session.

The minister was responding to a query from Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) regarding the government’s progress in clearing the remaining PR applications.

Tan had also sought clarification on short-term measures for unsuccessful applicants. - Bernama