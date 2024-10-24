Hot weather alert for seven areas in Peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) today issued a level one hot weather alert for seven areas in the peninsula.

In a post on Facebook, MetMalaysia said that the areas involved are Larut, Matang and Kuala Kangsar in Perak; Gombak and Petaling in Selangor; Putrajaya; as well as Maran and Temerloh in Pahang.

It said the maximum daily temperature of between 35 to 37 degrees Celsius is expected for at least three consecutive days in those areas.

More information on the daily hot weather status is available at https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/.

