Husband, wife killed instantly in accident in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: A husband and wife were killed in an accident at Kilometre 128.3 of the North-South Expressway northbound, near Yong Peng, here, when the car they were travelling in collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) around 6.30 am yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said in a statement today that the victims, Mohamad Shahrul Nizam Mohd Ali, 24, and Norsuhada Kartika Razak, 23, died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

He said the accident was believed to have occurred when the car lost control, crashed into the metal guardrail, and spun before coming to a stop across the road.

“Unable to avoid collision, the SUV behind the car crashed into the vehicle,“ he said.

According to him, the Kota Tinggi residents were pronounced dead at the scene, and the 50-year-old SUV driver, who sustained chest injuries, is receiving treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

Shahrulanuar Mushaddat said the case is classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.