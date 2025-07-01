KUALA LUMPUR: The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), in collaboration with the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, will host the Conference on Prospects, Challenges and Opportunities for Political Financing Reform in Malaysia on Jan 14 at The Majestic Hotel here.

IDEAS announced that the conference aims to address the pressing issue of political financing reform in Malaysia and provide a platform for policymakers, politicians, academicians and civil society organisations to discuss strategies for enhancing transparency, accountability and integrity in the country’s political funding landscape.

“Discussions will focus on best practices, innovative frameworks and the challenges of implementing reforms in diverse political contexts.

“Political financing reform is at the heart of strengthening Malaysia’s democracy. By addressing the systemic challenges, this conference will contribute to building a fairer and more transparent political system that enhances public trust in institutions,“ IDEAS said in a statement today.

A key highlight of the event is the opening remarks by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, which will set the stage for robust discussions on the future of political financing reform in Malaysia.

The event will also feature expert-led panel sessions with prominent international and local speakers, such as Dr Fernando Casal Bertoa, the Associate Professor at the School of Politics and International Relations, University of Nottingham; and Dr Magnus Ohman, the director of the Regional Europe Office, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

IDEAS invited parliamentarians, political parties, business leaders, policymakers and civil society organisations to join the dialogue and contribute towards shaping a fairer and more transparent political system.