PETALING JAYA: A police station chief arrested during a nightclub raid in Pandan Perdana will not be given special treatment, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The officer, a 43-year-old inspector based in Kuala Lumpur, was remanded after testing positive for drugs, including ketamine, during the operation.

“There was no preferential treatment involved in this case. He was arrested and then remanded while we compiled the investigation paper,” he told The Star.

He added that the inspector was only transferred to Penang after the investigation papers were submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers, and will now serve in a “less-active” capacity while the police await further directives.

“If they instruct us to charge him, we will do so without hesitation,” he said.

“Disciplinary action as well as stern legal action awaits those who intentionally commit crime, be it civilians or members of the police force.

“Warnings have been made in the past, and advice has already been given to all our personnel. Those who break the law will face the consequences,” he stated.