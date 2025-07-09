Indonesia urges ASEAN unity amid global challenges, investment shifts

JAKARTA: Indonesia has emphasised the need for ASEAN to bolster its strategic and economic resilience as global competition escalates and foreign investments dwindle.

Speaking at the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Foreign Minister Sugiono warned that the bloc’s relevance hinges on its ability to act cohesively.

He highlighted ASEAN’s unique position amid global economic uncertainty, noting a 10 per cent rise in foreign direct investment despite worldwide declines.

“ASEAN must lead by fostering a predictable, open investment climate, as a safe harbour amid global uncertainty and a magnet for sustainable foreign direct investment (FDI),” he said.

Sugiono urged ASEAN to transition from policy discussions to concrete actions, fully supporting the ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force. He also called for the swift implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and greater coordination among member states.

Indonesia reaffirmed its backing for Timor-Leste’s full ASEAN membership and proposed deeper engagement with Papua New Guinea, citing its strategic and cultural ties to the region.

“In today’s uncertain geopolitical climate, it is also timely for us to broaden ASEAN’s outreach, and Papua New Guinea is a natural partner,” he added.

On regional stability, Sugiono supported modernising the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, including mechanisms for preventive diplomacy.

“ASEAN’s credibility will be defined by the consensus of our values and the coherence of our actions,” he concluded. - Bernama