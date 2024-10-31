Indonesian police chief receives Malaysian award for commitment to regional safety

JAKARTA: The National Police Chief of Indonesia Listyo Sigit Prabowo expressed his gratitude for receiving the ‘Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis’ award from Malaysia, stating that it shows his force’s strong commitment to maintaining safety in the region.

Conferred by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, the award also appreciates the ongoing cooperation between the Indonesian Police and the Royal Malaysian Police.

In an Instagram post, Listyo, 55, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating: “I hope this award can motivate all personnel to enhance their performance in order to realise a more ‘PRESISI’ Indonesian National Police.”

Since assuming office on January 27, 2021, Listyo has implemented the ‘PRESISI’ programme, which emphasises the predictive, a policing approach that anticipates and prevents potential criminal activity before it occurs; responsible; transparent, and equitable policing.

Key initiatives within this programme aim to ensure security in support of national development goals and to promote leadership that serves as a role model.

Several former chiefs of the Indonesian National Police, including General (Retired) Dibyo Widodo, General (Retired) Timur Pradopo, and General (Retired) Tito Karnavian, have also received similar awards.