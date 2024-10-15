Investigations ongoing into incident of empty Johor checkpoint counters with green lights on, blocked pathways

PETALING JAYA: A surprise inspection by Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh recently found 17 Immigration counters at the Johor checkpoint empty.

The inspection was conducted following a video circulating online showing the 17 empty counters at the checkpoint in Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), triggering public backlash.

He confirmed that the surprise inspection found that the incident actually occurred, Harian Metro reported.

The video showed the empty counters, with green lights on however, the pathways were closed off to commuters.

Fazli then instructed that the green lights to be turned off to indicate that the lane is closed, to ensure no one is confused.

“If there is no solid reason given regarding the incident, this can be considered intentional,” he was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said an internal probe will be conducted on the incident.

“The internal investigation will determine whether the immigration officer handling the counter neglected their duties or intentionally left the counter without permission.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against them if they are found to have neglected their duties.

“It is a violation of responsibility, and I take this issue seriously,“ he was quoted as saying.