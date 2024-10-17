Investment company employee charged with misappropriation of company funds

KUALA LUMPUR: An employee of an investment company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of dishonest misappropriation of the company’s fund amounting to RM400,000, two weeks ago.

Kong Chin Lam, 40, is charged with the offence involving funds belonging to Zoomic Technology (M) Sdn Bhd amounting to RM400,000.

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in Menara MBMR, Brickfields here between Oct 2 and 3 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to five years in prison with whipping and can be fined if convicted.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril allowed Kong bail of RM25,000 and set Nov 27 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Raihanah Abd Razak appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Ng Mei Yee represented the accused.

In the same court, a restaurant employee pleaded not guilty to concealing nearly RM RM200,000 belonging to a retiree five months ago.

Lee Jet Huat, 23, was charged with committing the offence, involving RM190,000 belonging to a 70-year-old man by depositing the money into his account at Alliance Bank at Taman Tun Dr Ismail on May 31 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to five years or fine or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed Lee, unrepresented, bail of RM15,000 with one surety and set Nov 27 for mention.